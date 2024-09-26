Myanmar Military Urges Opposition to Abandon 'Terrorism' Ahead of Elections
Myanmar's ruling military has called on its armed opponents to cease their activities and participate in the upcoming general election. This marks the first engagement from the military since the 2021 coup, which plunged the nation into civil war and led to significant loss of control for the junta.
Myanmar's ruling military on Thursday urged its armed opponents to abandon what it called "terrorism" and join the political fold by registering to contest a general election next year.
The call marks the first outreach by the military government to its adversaries since the 2021 coup, which triggered a civil war resulting in the junta losing control over large portions of the country.
The military's appeal for peaceful political engagement aims to stabilize the nation ahead of the proposed elections, despite the ongoing conflict and divisions.
