Mamata Banerjee Criticizes DVC Over Water Release Amid Relentless Rain

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has criticized the Damodar Valley Corporation for releasing water without notifying her government during heavy rainfall. Banerjee blames the DVC for man-made floods, while the Union Power Ministry claims proper procedures were followed. Banerjee has requested Prime Minister Modi's intervention and financial aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-09-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 23:27 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday criticized the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for allegedly releasing water without notifying her government during ongoing relentless rainfall.

Banerjee expressed deep concern about the situation, noting, 'Today it rained heavily, and yesterday the DVC released another 25,000 cusecs of water without informing us. They did not communicate through our sources. I am worried about what will happen if the rain does not stop in the next three days.'

She has continuously asserted that these floods are primarily man-made, due to the unnecessary water discharge from DVC dams. The Union Power Ministry responded by stating that all protocols were followed in the release, denying the chief minister's claims regarding the responsibility for flooding. Additionally, Banerjee has sent two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention with financial assistance to manage the flood situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

