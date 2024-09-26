Civil Rights Violations Uncovered in Small Mississippi Town

The U.S. Justice Department announced on Thursday that it discovered widespread civil rights violations within a small-town Mississippi police department. According to the department, officers in Lexington routinely used excessive force and arrested individuals over minor traffic fines. The Civil Rights Division revealed that Black residents were disproportionally targeted by aggressive policing strategies rooted in intentional discrimination.

This probe is notable due to its focus on a police force of just 10 officers in a town of 1,600 people. Kristen Clarke, head of the Civil Rights Division, emphasized the importance of accountability, regardless of a police department's size. 'Small and mid-sized police departments must not be allowed to violate people's civil rights with impunity,' Clarke stated.

Findings showed the department ran a 'crude policing-for-profit scheme,' detaining people for minor infractions to raise revenue, sometimes holding debtors in jail until fines were paid. Despite cooperation and promises of reform from Lexington officials, the report highlights a severe pattern of discriminatory policing and retaliation practices. Further investigative probes were started under President Biden's administration, contrasting the limited scope during President Trump's tenure.

