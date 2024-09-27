Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rate Amid Easing Inflation
The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, influenced by the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent aggressive rate cut and easing inflation. The decision was made by the central bank's five-member governing board but was not unanimous.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:36 IST
The Bank of Mexico has once again lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, marking the second consecutive reduction.
This decision comes as inflation shows signs of easing and follows the significant rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this month.
It is noteworthy that the five-member governing board of the central bank did not reach a unanimous decision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dollar Soars to Four-Week High Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations
Markets Anticipate ECB Rate Cut Amid Inflation Concerns
Navigating Potential Fed Rate Cuts: Historical Insights and Market Implications
ECB Poised for Another Rate Cut Amid Inflation Concerns
FTSE 100 Reaches New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Hints