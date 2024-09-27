Left Menu

Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rate Amid Easing Inflation

The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, influenced by the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent aggressive rate cut and easing inflation. The decision was made by the central bank's five-member governing board but was not unanimous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 00:36 IST
Bank of Mexico Lowers Interest Rate Amid Easing Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Bank of Mexico has once again lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, marking the second consecutive reduction.

This decision comes as inflation shows signs of easing and follows the significant rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this month.

It is noteworthy that the five-member governing board of the central bank did not reach a unanimous decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024