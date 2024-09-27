Left Menu

China Urges Japan for Improved Bilateral Relations

China has expressed optimism that Japan will approach its relationship with China objectively and correctly, aiming to cultivate healthy and stable bilateral relations. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, highlighted this during a news conference, addressing Japan's former defence minister's potential appointment as the next prime minister.

  • Country:
  • China

China has voiced its hope that Japan would adopt an 'objective and correct' understanding of their relationship to foster healthy and stable bilateral ties. This comment came on Friday from a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian.

Speaking at a regular news conference in Beijing, Lin Jian was responding to questions about Japan's former defence minister, poised to become the next prime minister.

The spokesperson emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two nations in order to build a robust and steady two-way relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

