Left Menu

Bacterial Breakthroughs: Revolutionizing Art Restoration with Microbiology

Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch has harnessed bacteria to significantly improve art restoration techniques. Collaborating with her mother, an experienced artist-restorer, the duo is leading a €4-million project to restore 18th-century paintings in Valencia. Bosch's bacteria-enzyme method removes stubborn glue without damaging the artwork, a technique also applied in Italy and Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 13:36 IST
Bacterial Breakthroughs: Revolutionizing Art Restoration with Microbiology

VALENCIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - In 2008, Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch discovered a novel method to use bacteria in art restoration, intersecting her field with her mother's expertise. Nearly 15 years later, the mother-daughter duo has embarked on a €4-million project, funded by local foundations, to restore 18th-century paintings in Valencia.

While Bosch's mother, Pilar Roig, struggled to remove stubborn glue remnants from frescoes in Santos Juanes church, Bosch's research found that bacteria can be trained to produce enzymes that naturally degrade the glue. This breakthrough has transformed traditional restoration methods, making the process more efficient and less damaging to the artwork.

By mixing the bacteria with a natural algae-based gel, they can clean the paintings entirely within three hours. Bosch has also implemented this method in restoration projects across Italy and Spain. Now, she is exploring new applications of bacterial enzymes to combat graffiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024