Bacterial Breakthroughs: Revolutionizing Art Restoration with Microbiology

VALENCIA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - In 2008, Spanish microbiologist Pilar Bosch discovered a novel method to use bacteria in art restoration, intersecting her field with her mother's expertise. Nearly 15 years later, the mother-daughter duo has embarked on a €4-million project, funded by local foundations, to restore 18th-century paintings in Valencia.

While Bosch's mother, Pilar Roig, struggled to remove stubborn glue remnants from frescoes in Santos Juanes church, Bosch's research found that bacteria can be trained to produce enzymes that naturally degrade the glue. This breakthrough has transformed traditional restoration methods, making the process more efficient and less damaging to the artwork.

By mixing the bacteria with a natural algae-based gel, they can clean the paintings entirely within three hours. Bosch has also implemented this method in restoration projects across Italy and Spain. Now, she is exploring new applications of bacterial enzymes to combat graffiti.

