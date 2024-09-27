Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Pakistani Migrant under Detention Sparks Greek Investigation

Greek authorities are probing the death of 37-year-old Pakistani migrant Muhammad Kamran Ashiq, found dead in a police station in Athens. Detained for resisting arrest, his case has raised questions, especially regarding his treatment and transfer between detention areas. An investigation by the Greek Ombudsman is underway.

27-09-2024
Greek authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old Pakistani migrant, Muhammad Kamran Ashiq, who was found deceased in a detention facility at a central Athens police station, according to sources on Friday.

This incident began on September 18 when Ashiq was detained for resisting arrest following an alleged harassment incident. Despite no lawsuit being filed, he was later sentenced to several months in prison for resisting arrest and causing damage to property. Amid preparations for his prison transfer, Ashiq was moved to another surveillance-free detention area due to a brawl with other detainees.

Maria Sfetsou, Ashiq's family lawyer, contested the official arrest timeline, stating he was first detained on September 13 and subjected to harassment, which potentially inflicted grave injuries on him. There are claims of continuous transfers without familial contact.

In response, the Greek Ombudsman is set to scrutinize the actions of the police officers involved, as detailed by the citizen protection ministry on Friday.

