Netanyahu's UN Address: Israel's Fight for Survival Amid Regional Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations, asserting Israel's pursuit of peace despite ongoing conflicts with Iran-backed groups. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's need to defend itself and placed blame on Iran for the hostilities. He stressed that Israel's military actions are a defense tactic against Tehran, advocating for winning the war and discussing potential ceasefire proposals.
In a high-stakes address to the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel is seeking peace despite ongoing existential threats from "savage enemies." He emphasized that the nation is 'fighting for its life' amid attacks aiming for its annihilation. Netanyahu's speech received mixed reactions, with applause from some and walkouts from others, including Iranian delegates.
As Israel continues airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, Netanyahu accused Iran of orchestrating regional chaos and asserted Israel's right and capability to defend itself on multiple fronts. He highlighted the resilience of Israeli soldiers and emphasized that Israel is not passively accepting aggression.
Amid calls for ceasefires, Netanyahu indicated ongoing discussions but insisted that a truce hinges on Iranian-backed groups like Hamas ceasing hostilities and surrendering. The conflict has severely impacted civilians on both sides, and further escalation threatens a broader regional war, according to warnings from Washington.
(With inputs from agencies.)
