Mumbai Police Conduct Security Mock Drills Across City

The Mumbai police conducted security mock drills at various locations, including Bhaucha Dhakka, Barkat Ali Road, Zaveri Bazar, and the ISKCON temple in Juhu, to assess their security preparedness and response time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police conducted security mock drills at multiple locations on Friday to gauge their preparedness, according to officials.

Mock exercises were carried out at Bhaucha Dhakka, Barkat Ali Road, and Zaveri Bazar, stated an official.

Another drill took place at ISKCON temple in Juhu from 5 pm to 8 pm, focusing on response time and overall readiness.

