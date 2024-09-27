Left Menu

Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah's Central Command in Beirut

The Israeli military announced it had targeted Hezbollah's central headquarters in the Dahieh area of southern Beirut. The command center was located deep within civilian regions, according to Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:16 IST
On Friday, the Israeli military reported an airstrike on Hezbollah's central headquarters located in the Dahieh suburb of southern Beirut.

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the operation, stating that the command center was strategically embedded deep within civilian territories.

The move signifies escalating tensions in the region, with the military action aimed at crippling Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

