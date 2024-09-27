Israeli Military Targets Hezbollah's Central Command in Beirut

On Friday, the Israeli military reported an airstrike on Hezbollah's central headquarters located in the Dahieh suburb of southern Beirut.

In a televised statement, Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed the operation, stating that the command center was strategically embedded deep within civilian territories.

The move signifies escalating tensions in the region, with the military action aimed at crippling Hezbollah's operational capabilities.

