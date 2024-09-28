Left Menu

Carpet Exporter and Accomplice Booked for Beating and Threatening Dalit Worker

Two individuals, including a carpet exporter named Anurag Baranwal, have been charged with assaulting a Dalit worker, Om Prakash Gautam, and threatening to kill him. The complaint, backed by an FIR, alleges that Gautam and his team were underpaid for their work by Baranwal, leading to the dispute and subsequent violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:31 IST
Two persons, including a carpet exporter, have been booked here for allegedly beating a Dalit worker and threatening to kill him, police said on Friday.

The FIR was registered at Aurai police station against Anurag Baranwal, the carpet exporter, and an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday, they said.

Baranwal got carpet finishing and packing work worth Rs 7,80,000 done by the complainant, Om Prakash Gautam (34), and his 20 labourers in his export firm from May to August. Initially, Baranwal paid them Rs 2,14,485, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan said, citing the FIR.

On August 30, Baranwal called Gautam to his office to pay the outstanding amount of Rs 5,65,515. When Gautam went to his office, Baranwal and another man closed the office and beat him up. They tore the complainant's clothes and threatened to kill him by pouring acid on him, the SP said.

Hearing Gautam's cries, some factory workers got the door opened. Later, he was taken to the hospital for treatment, she said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

