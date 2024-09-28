Israeli Strike Hits Lebanese Town of Bhamdoun
An Israeli airstrike targeted the Lebanese mountain town of Bhamdoun early Saturday, according to Lebanese lawmaker Mark Daou. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.
An Israeli strike targeted the Lebanese mountain town of Bhamdoun, southeast of Beirut, early Saturday morning, local sources reported.
Lebanese lawmaker Mark Daou confirmed the strike to Reuters, but noted that the extent of the damage is not yet clear.
The incident adds to the rising tensions in the region.
