Israeli Strike Hits Lebanese Town of Bhamdoun

An Israeli airstrike targeted the Lebanese mountain town of Bhamdoun early Saturday, according to Lebanese lawmaker Mark Daou. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

Updated: 28-09-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 10:55 IST
An Israeli strike targeted the Lebanese mountain town of Bhamdoun, southeast of Beirut, early Saturday morning, local sources reported.

Lebanese lawmaker Mark Daou confirmed the strike to Reuters, but noted that the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The incident adds to the rising tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

