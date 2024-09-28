Deadly Strikes: Russian Attacks Devastate Sumy Medical Center

In a tragic turn of events, Russian forces targeted a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on Saturday morning, followed by a second strike during the evacuation, resulting in seven deaths, according to Ukrainian officials.

At the time of the attacks, 86 patients and 38 staff members were present in the hospital. The initial strike claimed one life and damaged several floors, prompting evacuation efforts, stated Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

During the evacuation, a subsequent attack killed five more, bringing the total death count to seven and leaving 12 injured, as confirmed by the Sumy regional administration. The attack, executed by drones, follows a pattern of frequent strikes since Ukraine's operation in the Russian Kursk region in August.

