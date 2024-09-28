Left Menu

Deadly Strikes: Russian Attacks Devastate Sumy Medical Center

Russian forces hit a medical center in Sumy, Ukraine, killing seven and injuring twelve. The attack occurred during an evacuation following an initial strike. The regional administration confirmed the use of drones. Sumy, near the Russian border, has faced increased attacks since a Ukrainian operation in the Kursk region.

Updated: 28-09-2024 13:26 IST
In a tragic turn of events, Russian forces targeted a medical center in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, on Saturday morning, followed by a second strike during the evacuation, resulting in seven deaths, according to Ukrainian officials.

At the time of the attacks, 86 patients and 38 staff members were present in the hospital. The initial strike claimed one life and damaged several floors, prompting evacuation efforts, stated Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

During the evacuation, a subsequent attack killed five more, bringing the total death count to seven and leaving 12 injured, as confirmed by the Sumy regional administration. The attack, executed by drones, follows a pattern of frequent strikes since Ukraine's operation in the Russian Kursk region in August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

