'Israel Claims Airstrike Kills Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah in Beirut'

In a significant development in the Middle East, Israel announced on Saturday that it had targeted and killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs. This news, if confirmed, would represent a devastating blow to both Hezbollah and its principal backer, Iran.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim or reach Hezbollah officials for a comment. Nasrallah has led the Iran-backed group for 32 years, becoming a key figure in the region's 'Axis of Resistance.' His death would not only destabilize Hezbollah but also impact Iran's influence across the Middle East.

The Israeli military reported that the targeted strike also killed another top Hezbollah leader, Ali Karaki, along with other commanders. This attack has escalated existing tensions, fuelling fears of a broader conflict involving major powers including Iran and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)