Hezbollah Strikes Back: Escalation in Lebanon-Israel Conflict

Hezbollah targeted Israeli sites with missiles in response to attacks on Lebanese locations. Israel claims to have killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike, though Hezbollah has not confirmed this status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 28-09-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 14:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it had launched missile attacks on Israeli sites, including Rosh Pina in the north, in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanese cities, villages, and civilians.

Earlier in the day, Israel stated that it had conducted an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs, resulting in the death of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah's leader for 32 years. However, Hezbollah has yet to release any statement concerning Nasrallah's status.

The developments mark a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict between the two sides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

