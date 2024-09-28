Left Menu

Hezbollah Confirms Death of Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The group vowed to continue its fight against Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine, and to defend Lebanon. Al-Manar TV aired Koran verses following the news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:13 IST
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was killed.

In a statement, the group vowed to continue its fight against Israel, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its people. The announcement came after Israel claimed responsibility for Nasrallah's death in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier.

Following the announcement, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV began broadcasting Koran verses to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

