Hezbollah Confirms Death of Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was killed.

In a statement, the group vowed to continue its fight against Israel, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its people. The announcement came after Israel claimed responsibility for Nasrallah's death in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier.

Following the announcement, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV began broadcasting Koran verses to mark the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)