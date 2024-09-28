Hezbollah Confirms Death of Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the death of its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The group vowed to continue its fight against Israel in support of Gaza and Palestine, and to defend Lebanon. Al-Manar TV aired Koran verses following the news.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:13 IST
Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was killed.
In a statement, the group vowed to continue its fight against Israel, in support of Gaza and Palestine, and in defense of Lebanon and its people. The announcement came after Israel claimed responsibility for Nasrallah's death in an airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier.
Following the announcement, Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV began broadcasting Koran verses to mark the occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO Report Highlights Urgent Need for Rehabilitation Services in Gaza Amid Healthcare Crisis
Spain Leads High-Level Meeting to End Gaza War with Clear Two-State Solution
Israeli Army Unveils Gaza Tunnels Used by Hamas
Resilience and Release in Gaza: Outdoor Gym Offers Hope Amidst Ruins
Turkey's Spy Chief Engages with Hamas amid Gaza Ceasefire Talks