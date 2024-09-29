Businessman Robbed of Gold Jewellery in North Delhi
A businessman named Kashinath Dolaai was robbed of 4 kgs of gold jewellery in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area. The incident occurred late Thursday night when he was alighting from an autorickshaw. Police are investigating and have registered an FIR.
A businessman was robbed of 4 kgs of gold jewellery in north Delhi's Gulabi Bagh area soon after he alighted from an autorickshaw, police said on Saturday.
The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The culprits on a two-wheeler snatched three bags containing around 4 kgs of gold ornaments from Karol Bagh resident Kashinath Dolaai, they said.
Dolaai reported that as he and his friend were alighting from the autorickshaw at Subzi Mandi Railway Station and paying for the ride, the robbers struck and fled with the bags.
Following verification of the complaint, the police registered an FIR and are working to identify the robbers. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being reviewed, the police said.
