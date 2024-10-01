Israeli Military Enforces New Area Closure in Northern Israel
The Israeli military has ordered the closure of a new military zone in the Dovov, Tivbon, and Malkia regions of northern Israel. Entry into this area is strictly prohibited as per an official statement by the Israeli army.
The Israeli military has announced the closure of a newly designated military area in northern Israel, covering the regions of Dovov, Tivbon, and Malkia. The military issued the directive on Tuesday.
According to an official statement, entering this area is now strictly prohibited. This new restriction aims to enhance security and operational effectiveness in the region.
The Israeli army has emphasized the importance of compliance with this directive to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved.
