Global Equities Plunge Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Pressures

Global equities experienced significant declines and oil prices surged following Iran's missile attacks on Israel. The resultant geopolitical tensions, in conjunction with domestic problems such as a U.S. port strike and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, impacted investor sentiment.

Investors flocked to safe haven assets like gold and the U.S. dollar, boosting their value. Consequently, Treasury yields saw a decline, reflecting heightened concerns about risk in global markets.

As Wall Street recorded reductions, with the S&P 500 and Dow falling from record highs, energy markets reacted sharply, demonstrating the market's acute sensitivity to geopolitical disruptions.

