U.S. Dollar Soars Amid Tariff Tensions and Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar surged on Thursday, poised for its largest daily percentage increase in more than two months. The rise followed President Donald Trump's recent tariff declarations, which overshadowed figures indicating slower economic growth in the U.S.

Despite initial declines, the dollar rebounded after Trump's firm stance on implementing 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods, blaming continued drug traffic from these nations. This statement added to global market confusion and hesitation toward significant investments.

Currency markets, already fragile from shifting U.S. economic growth concerns, observed the dollar index climbing 0.72% to 107.23. With Federal Reserve interest rate strategies unclear and foreign exchange markets reacting swiftly, economic forecasts remain clouded in uncertainty.

