Left Menu

Devastating Israeli Attacks in Lebanon Leave Scores Dead and Wounded

Israeli attacks in Lebanon resulted in the tragic deaths of fifty-five individuals and left 156 others wounded. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed the casualties in their official statement on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:51 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:51 IST
Devastating Israeli Attacks in Lebanon Leave Scores Dead and Wounded
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tragedy struck Lebanon on Tuesday as Israeli attacks claimed fifty-five lives and resulted in injuries to 156 people, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

The ministry's statement highlighted the severity of the attacks, which have left many families in mourning and the nation in shock.

The international community has been called upon to address this escalating violence and work towards a resolution to prevent further bloodshed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024