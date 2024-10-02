Devastating Israeli Attacks in Lebanon Leave Scores Dead and Wounded
Israeli attacks in Lebanon resulted in the tragic deaths of fifty-five individuals and left 156 others wounded. The Lebanese health ministry confirmed the casualties in their official statement on Tuesday.
The ministry's statement highlighted the severity of the attacks, which have left many families in mourning and the nation in shock.
The international community has been called upon to address this escalating violence and work towards a resolution to prevent further bloodshed.
