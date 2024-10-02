Left Menu

Israeli Military Orders Evacuations in Beirut Suburbs

The Israeli military has issued evacuation orders for residents in the southern suburbs of Beirut, citing potential strikes on Hezbollah targets in the area. The announcement was made early on Wednesday, raising concerns about escalating tensions and potential conflicts involving Hezbollah and nearby civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 03:02 IST
Israeli Military Orders Evacuations in Beirut Suburbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders for Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically warning that it will target Hezbollah locations within buildings in the area.

The announcement, made early Wednesday, underscores the military's aim to strike Hezbollah-affiliated sites that may pose threats.

Residents are urged to evacuate promptly to avoid potential danger, heightening concerns about rising tensions and the risk of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

