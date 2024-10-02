Macron Condemns Iran's Attack, Mobilizes Military for Israel's Security
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned Iran's attacks on Israel, reaffirming commitment to Israel's security by mobilizing military resources in the Middle East. Macron called for Hezbollah to cease terrorist actions against Israel and advocated for Lebanon's sovereignty in line with U.N. resolutions. Tensions escalate as Iran signals end to missile strikes while Israel and the U.S. vow retaliation.
French President Emmanuel Macron has unequivocally condemned Iran's recent attacks on Israel, underscoring his nation's commitment to Israel's security by mobilizing military resources in the Middle East. This move highlights France's proactive stance in ensuring the stability of the region.
Furthermore, Macron has reiterated calls for Hezbollah to cease its terrorist actions against Israel, stressing the importance of protecting the Israeli population. This statement aligns with France's consistent policy towards supporting Israel in its ongoing conflicts.
Adding another layer of complexity, Macron expressed a desire for the reinstatement of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity in strict accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions. The situation remains tense as Iran announced an end to its missile attacks on Israel, although Israel and the U.S. have pledged to respond to any further provocations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
