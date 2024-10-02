Govt Pushes for Remote Inspections to Boost Building Sector Efficiency

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk has announced that the Government is moving forward with plans to increase the use of remote inspections, aiming to make the building consent process more efficient and affordable.

“We know that the building and construction sector suffers from a lack of innovation. According to a recent report, productivity levels have remained unchanged since 1985, which is staggering given technological advancements,” Penk said.

A major obstacle to improving productivity, Penk noted, is the current building consent system, which he described as "complex, unpredictable, and costly." At present, obtaining a Code Compliance Certificate usually requires a council officer to physically inspect the building work on-site, causing delays if inspections are not conducted on time.

“Builders must book inspections in advance, and if the inspection does not happen as planned, work comes to a halt,” Penk explained. The issue is particularly challenging in areas like the Mackenzie District, where inspectors must travel long distances, or in congested urban areas where travel time slows down the process.

Remote inspections, which allow inspectors to assess building work without being on-site, offer a solution to these challenges. “Remote inspections reduce the need for inspectors to travel, allow more inspections to take place each day, and enable inspectors to work across regions,” said Penk.

Although some councils have already adopted remote inspections, the uptake has been limited, with inconsistent practices across the country. Penk acknowledged that there will still be situations where on-site inspections are necessary—such as complex construction projects or areas with poor internet coverage—but argued that in many cases, remote inspections could provide better record-keeping of the build process, benefiting both current and future homeowners.

The Government is seeking feedback from the public and local councils on how to best implement remote inspections. This consultation will also consider how the new approach fits with broader reforms to Building Consent Authorities, which are part of the Government’s wider economic recovery plan.

“These changes are focused on embracing technology, improving productivity, and reducing compliance costs and barriers to entry,” Penk concluded, encouraging stakeholders to engage with the consultation to ensure a solution that balances safety and efficiency.