Left Menu

Blasts Rock Vicinity of Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen

Copenhagen police are investigating two explosions near Israel's embassy in Denmark. No injuries have been reported. Authorities are conducting preliminary investigations to determine any potential link to the Israeli embassy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:34 IST
Blasts Rock Vicinity of Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Danish police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating two explosions that occurred near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen.

According to a statement released on social media platform X, the Copenhagen police confirmed that no one was injured in the incidents. They are currently carrying out initial investigations at the scene.

Authorities are also examining a possible connection to the Israeli embassy, which is situated in the affected area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024