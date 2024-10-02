Blasts Rock Vicinity of Israel's Embassy in Copenhagen
Copenhagen police are investigating two explosions near Israel's embassy in Denmark. No injuries have been reported. Authorities are conducting preliminary investigations to determine any potential link to the Israeli embassy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:34 IST
Danish police announced on Wednesday that they are investigating two explosions that occurred near Israel's embassy in Copenhagen.
According to a statement released on social media platform X, the Copenhagen police confirmed that no one was injured in the incidents. They are currently carrying out initial investigations at the scene.
Authorities are also examining a possible connection to the Israeli embassy, which is situated in the affected area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel Broadens War Goals to Include Northern Community Returns
Israel Expands War Aims in Gaza Amid Hezbollah Conflict
US Criticizes Israeli Military Actions in Gaza Amid Ongoing Conflict
Israel Unveils Bold Plan to Achieve Zero Emissions by 2050
Israel's Defense Minister Hosts Senior Biden Advisor Amid Northern Border Tensions