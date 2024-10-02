Tragic Incident: UKNA Leader Shot Dead Near Leishang Village
Unidentified men killed Seikhohao Haokip, a self-proclaimed commander of the outlawed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), near Leishang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The incident happened early Tuesday morning, approximately 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow. Haokip's body has been taken to Churachandpur Medical College morgue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police confirmed on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Seikhohao Haokip, was a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) and a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the state. The incident reportedly occurred around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.
Authorities have kept Haokip's body in the morgue at Churachandpur Medical College while investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BAPS Condemns Desecration of Swaminarayan Mandir in New York Amid Rising Hate Crimes
France's Bold Cybercrime Law Targets Tech Titans
Bangladesh Police Arrest Top Leader of War Crime Advocacy Group
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Nobody can say that CBI destroyed anything related to crime, scene or 27 minutes of CCTV footage: SC.
West Bengal Police tells SC nothing related to crime, including CCTV footage, remains with them, everything handed over to CBI.