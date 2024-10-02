Tragic Incident: UKNA Leader Shot Dead Near Leishang Village

Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Seikhohao Haokip, was a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) and a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the state. The incident reportedly occurred around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.

Authorities have kept Haokip's body in the morgue at Churachandpur Medical College while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)