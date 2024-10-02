Left Menu

Tragic Incident: UKNA Leader Shot Dead Near Leishang Village

Unidentified men killed Seikhohao Haokip, a self-proclaimed commander of the outlawed United Kuki National Army (UKNA), near Leishang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district. The incident happened early Tuesday morning, approximately 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow. Haokip's body has been taken to Churachandpur Medical College morgue.

  • India

Unidentified men shot dead a self-styled town commander of a proscribed militant outfit near Leishang village in Manipur's Churachandpur district, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Seikhohao Haokip, was a member of the United Kuki National Army (UKNA) and a resident of Kaprang village in the southern district of the state. The incident reportedly occurred around 1.5 km from Torbung Bungalow in Churachandpur at 12:15 am on Tuesday.

Authorities have kept Haokip's body in the morgue at Churachandpur Medical College while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

