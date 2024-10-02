Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Control of Vuhledar

Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, according to the SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers. Reuters has not independently confirmed these reports. Earlier, a regional Ukrainian official stated that Russian forces had reached the town's center on Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-10-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 11:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian troops have reportedly seized the entire town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, according to claims made by the SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers.

However, these reports have not been independently verified by Reuters at this time.

On Tuesday, a regional official from Ukraine indicated that Russian forces had advanced to the town's center, adding to the uncertainty regarding the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

