Russian Forces Seize Control of Vuhledar
Russian troops have reportedly taken control of the town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, according to the SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers. Reuters has not independently confirmed these reports. Earlier, a regional Ukrainian official stated that Russian forces had reached the town's center on Tuesday.
Russian troops have reportedly seized the entire town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, according to claims made by the SHOT Telegram channel and pro-Russian war bloggers.
However, these reports have not been independently verified by Reuters at this time.
On Tuesday, a regional official from Ukraine indicated that Russian forces had advanced to the town's center, adding to the uncertainty regarding the situation on the ground.
