Left Menu

Manipur Congress Decries Law and Order Failure Amid Youth Abductions

The Manipur Congress has condemned the abduction of two youths as indicative of a breakdown in the state's legal and order systems. State Congress Chief K. Meghachandra criticized both the state and central governments for their ineffective response. The party also called for disarmament and expressed the view that violence cannot solve problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-10-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 14:21 IST
Manipur Congress Decries Law and Order Failure Amid Youth Abductions
  • Country:
  • India

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday condemned the abduction of two youths, labelling it a significant law and order failure in the state.

Addressing reporters, State Congress Chief K. Meghachandra revealed that a joint meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and legislators had taken place, urging the enforcement of constitutional provisions and laws. He stated, ''We also called on him to seek the assistance of Home Minister Amit Shah to rescue the two youths with the help of state and central forces.''

Meghachandra questioned the state government's inability to rescue the youths and criticized the home department's apparent powerlessness. He also condemned the central government's handling of the ongoing crisis, noting the lack of development or improved law and order over the past year and a half. Security forces are striving to locate two of the three youths kidnapped in Kangpokpi district on September 27, with one already rescued.

Additionally, Congress leaders and workers paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh emphasized that violence has no place in a democratic country and advocated for dialogue and disarmament to resolve the conflict. He urged both central and state governments to disarm those with illegal weapons before initiating talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024