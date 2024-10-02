Manipur Congress Decries Law and Order Failure Amid Youth Abductions

The Manipur Congress on Wednesday condemned the abduction of two youths, labelling it a significant law and order failure in the state.

Addressing reporters, State Congress Chief K. Meghachandra revealed that a joint meeting with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and legislators had taken place, urging the enforcement of constitutional provisions and laws. He stated, ''We also called on him to seek the assistance of Home Minister Amit Shah to rescue the two youths with the help of state and central forces.''

Meghachandra questioned the state government's inability to rescue the youths and criticized the home department's apparent powerlessness. He also condemned the central government's handling of the ongoing crisis, noting the lack of development or improved law and order over the past year and a half. Security forces are striving to locate two of the three youths kidnapped in Kangpokpi district on September 27, with one already rescued.

Additionally, Congress leaders and workers paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. CLP leader Okram Ibobi Singh emphasized that violence has no place in a democratic country and advocated for dialogue and disarmament to resolve the conflict. He urged both central and state governments to disarm those with illegal weapons before initiating talks.

