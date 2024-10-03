Election Security: Unalterable Outcome Assured According to Agency Head

The head of the nation's cybersecurity agency assured Americans that the outcome of this year's presidential election cannot be altered by foreign adversaries such as Russia and Iran, thanks to robust security measures.

In an interview with AP, Jen Easterly confirmed that voting, ballot-counting, and other election infrastructure are more secure now than ever before.

Despite growing attempts by foreign actors to influence voters, federal agencies warn that these efforts mainly aim to create discord and undermine confidence in the election process.

The Biden administration has already acted against Kremlin-operated websites and Iranian operatives involved in misinformation campaigns. However, no specific cyber activities have been detected targeting the election infrastructure itself.

Senator Mark Warner urged the Cybersecurity Agency to further address misinformation, emphasizing coordinated efforts with social media platforms. Easterly encouraged skeptical voters to volunteer as poll workers to better understand the election process and safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)