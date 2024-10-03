Prosecutors Reveal Strong Evidence Against Trump in Court Filing

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge unveiled a 165-page court filing in which federal prosecutors presented their evidence accusing former President Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. This filing serves as a critical summary of the prosecution's case before the Nov. 5 election, given that a trial won't occur before then.

The filing provides a comprehensive account of Trump's actions and statements following the 2020 election. Much of the content has already been reported through news outlets and findings from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. Notably, Trump allegedly told family members, "It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell." Additionally, he reportedly pressured Vice President Mike Pence on January 1, 2021, to act in his favor during the congressional certification of the election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges, including conspiracy to obstruct congressional certification. Prosecutors under Special Counsel Jack Smith have detailed their evidence to challenge Trump's claim of immunity. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized the case as a 'partisan, Unconstitutional Witch Hunt.' Trump's legal team has pushed to dismiss the case, especially given its timing close to the upcoming election.

