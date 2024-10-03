Left Menu

Prosecutors Reveal Strong Evidence Against Trump in Court Filing

Federal prosecutors publicly disclosed a detailed court filing accusing former President Donald Trump of illegally attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. The 165-page document outlines Trump's alleged misconduct, including pressuring Vice President Mike Pence and making inflammatory comments. Trump's camp has dismissed the case as a politically motivated witch hunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 02:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 02:00 IST
Prosecutors Reveal Strong Evidence Against Trump in Court Filing

On Wednesday, a U.S. judge unveiled a 165-page court filing in which federal prosecutors presented their evidence accusing former President Donald Trump of attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat. This filing serves as a critical summary of the prosecution's case before the Nov. 5 election, given that a trial won't occur before then.

The filing provides a comprehensive account of Trump's actions and statements following the 2020 election. Much of the content has already been reported through news outlets and findings from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. Notably, Trump allegedly told family members, "It doesn't matter if you won or lost the election. You still have to fight like hell." Additionally, he reportedly pressured Vice President Mike Pence on January 1, 2021, to act in his favor during the congressional certification of the election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to four criminal charges, including conspiracy to obstruct congressional certification. Prosecutors under Special Counsel Jack Smith have detailed their evidence to challenge Trump's claim of immunity. Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung criticized the case as a 'partisan, Unconstitutional Witch Hunt.' Trump's legal team has pushed to dismiss the case, especially given its timing close to the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

Speaker Mike Johnson Unveils Policy Agenda for Republican Majority

 United States
2
Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

Historic Dockworkers' Strike Disrupts U.S. Shipping

 Global
3
Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

Biden Hails Israeli Defense Against Ineffective Iranian Missile Attack

 United States
4
Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions; Market Awaits U.S. Payrolls Data

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank’s Growing Impact: How Trust and Engagement are Shaping Georgia’s Development

Empowering Uzbekistan’s Digital Future for Persons with Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030: Empowering Women Through Technical and Vocational Training

Bridging the Digital Divide: A Toolkit for Accessible Telehealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024