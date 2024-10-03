Left Menu

Israeli Airstrike Rocks Central Beirut

An early Thursday Israeli strike hit within Beirut's city limits, near downtown, causing a massive blast that was heard by witnesses in central Beirut, according to a security source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-10-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 03:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Lebanon

An Israeli strike early on Thursday hit within Beirut's city limits, close to downtown, a security source informed Reuters.

According to witnesses in central Beirut, a massive blast was heard following the strike.

The impact of the blast has raised significant concerns about the ongoing conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

