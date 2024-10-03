Israeli Airstrike Rocks Central Beirut
An early Thursday Israeli strike hit within Beirut's city limits, near downtown, causing a massive blast that was heard by witnesses in central Beirut, according to a security source.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-10-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 03:11 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An Israeli strike early on Thursday hit within Beirut's city limits, close to downtown, a security source informed Reuters.
According to witnesses in central Beirut, a massive blast was heard following the strike.
The impact of the blast has raised significant concerns about the ongoing conflict in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement