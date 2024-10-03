Left Menu

Russia and China: United Stance on Taiwan and Ukraine

Russia and China are collaborating on Asian issues, criticizing U.S. actions around Taiwan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov praised China's role in the Ukraine conflict, emphasizing the need for a new Eurasian security system. Lavrov reiterated Russia's support for China's territorial claims over Taiwan.

Sergei Lavrov

Russia and China remain aligned on Asian geopolitical matters, with particular criticism aimed at the U.S. for its actions in Taiwan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in statements this week, highlighted the invariable Russian support for China's territorial stance on Taiwan, challenging U.S. initiatives in the region.

Lavrov commemorated the 75-year diplomatic relationship with China, emphasizing a shared perspective on Western influences in the Asia-Pacific. He praised China's balanced approach towards the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, calling for solutions to NATO's expanding influence and expressing support for a new regional security architecture.

The interview coincides with fresh U.S. defense support for Taiwan, sparking further tensions with Beijing. Lavrov echoed Russia's unanimous stance with China regarding Taiwan, opposing separatist movements and promoting regional problem-solving efforts as both countries navigate global political landscapes.

