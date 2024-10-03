Isha Foundation's Legal Battle Intensifies

The Isha Foundation has escalated its legal fight to the Supreme Court against a Madras High Court order mandating a comprehensive investigation by the Coimbatore Police into accusations lodged against it.

The issue was rapidly brought before a bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, urgently requesting an interim stay on the high court's directive. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi highlighted the intrusive nature of the inquiry, mentioning that around 500 officers have intensely scrutinized the foundation's premises.

The judicial bench, including Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, sought private video-conference dialogue with two women at the heart of the case, prompted by claims from their father, Dr. Kamaraj, who alleged their illegal captivity at the foundation. The high court's interim ruling followed a habeas corpus plea demanding their freedom and return to family.

