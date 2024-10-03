Emir of Qatar Condemns Middle Eastern Crisis as Genocide

Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has delivered a strong condemnation of the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, labeling it a 'collective genocide.' Speaking at the Asia Cooperation Dialogue summit in Doha, the Qatari leader criticized Israel's actions, specifically in the Gaza Strip, accusing it of creating conditions for forced displacement.

Emir Al-Thani also expressed deep concerns over Israeli military actions against the Lebanese Republic, which have escalated tensions in the region. The Emir's statements come amidst Israel's ongoing assaults in Gaza following a Hamas attack a year ago that resulted in significant casualties and hostages.

Israeli officials have vehemently denied allegations of genocide, emphasizing their security concerns. Despite international debates, the violence continues, as further Israeli excursions target the Iran-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which claims solidarity with Palestinian causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)