Israeli Airstrike Eliminates Senior Hamas Leader
The Israeli military announced that a senior Hamas leader, Rawhi Mushtaha, was killed in an airstrike on an underground compound in northern Gaza around three months ago. Two other Hamas commanders also died in the attack, according to military sources.
The Israeli military disclosed on Thursday that it executed an airstrike in the Gaza Strip approximately three months prior, resulting in the death of a senior Hamas leader.
This strategic strike targeted an underground compound in northern Gaza and led to the elimination of Rawhi Mushtaha.
Alongside Mushtaha, two other senior commanders of Hamas were killed, further shaking the organization's leadership.
