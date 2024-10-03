Left Menu

Tense Standoff: Drone Interception Near Kursk Nuclear Plant

Russian forces intercepted a Ukrainian drone near Kurchatov without damaging the Kursk nuclear power plant. The drone's debris caused explosions in a nearby building. The plant is operating normally despite a fire started by the drone attack. Ukrainian forces continue to occupy the Kursk region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces successfully intercepted a Ukrainian drone on Thursday near the town of Kurchatov, averting potential damage to the Kursk nuclear power plant, according to the regional governor.

Governor Alexei Smirnov reported that debris from the downed drone led to explosions in a building unrelated to the plant. Despite the interception, some Russian Telegram channels highlighted that the alleged Ukrainian attack, foiled by air defenses, resulted in a fire several miles from the nuclear site.

Rosenergoatom, the plant operator, confirmed that operations were unaffected, and radiation levels remain normal. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue their presence in the Kursk region after entering in a cross-border incursion on August 6, amidst ongoing efforts by the Russian military to remove them. U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi recently assessed the plant's vulnerability due to its lack of a protective dome that could shield against attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

