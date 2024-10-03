Left Menu

The FedEx Courier Scam: Inside a Multi-Crore Cyber Heist

A 72-year-old retired engineer was swindled out of Rs 4.67 crore in a FedEx courier scam. Police arrested a 13-member gang involved in the operation, which used hawala and cryptocurrencies to move the funds. The victim was coerced under 'digital arrest' to transfer money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 21:11 IST
The FedEx Courier Scam: Inside a Multi-Crore Cyber Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A sophisticated FedEx courier scam has left a 72-year-old retired engineer from Abiramapuram defrauded of Rs 4.67 crore. The police disclosed on Thursday that a 13-member gang responsible for the heist has been apprehended.

The elaborate scheme involved using 'digital arrest' to intimidate the elderly victim into transferring funds. He was informed falsely of a seized parcel allegedly containing illegal items and was threatened with a cyber crime investigation in Mumbai, coercing his compliance.

Authorities revealed that the gang channeled the ill-gotten gains through hawala routes to foreign entities and converted them into cryptocurrencies. Special cyber crime units recovered Rs 53 lakh in cash and technological devices from the accused, now in custody at Puzhal Central Prison.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024