Delhi Drug Syndicate Crackdown: Political Links Uncovered

The Delhi Police are ramping up their probe into the city's largest drug haul by assembling multiple teams to catch additional syndicate members. This effort follows the discovery of alleged links between the main accused and members of a national political party, officials revealed on Thursday.

Authorities have disclosed that approximately a dozen individuals, both from India and overseas, are implicated in an international drug smuggling operation. This contraband is reportedly trafficked from Middle Eastern countries into India, with significant quantities recently discovered.

The special police cell has successfully arrested four individuals and confiscated more than 600 kilograms of drugs from a property in South Delhi. Meanwhile, investigators are delving deeper into the network, with photos surfacing of the accused alongside Congress party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)