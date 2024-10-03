Left Menu

CBI Arrests TMC Youth Leader Ashish Pandey: Unraveling Corruption Ties

The CBI arrested TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey in a corruption case involving ex-principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh. The case ties to a larger investigation including the murder and rape of a trainee doctor. Reactions from political parties in West Bengal vary following the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-10-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 22:54 IST
CBI Arrests TMC Youth Leader Ashish Pandey: Unraveling Corruption Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Ashish Pandey. The arrest, officials confirm, is linked to the corruption case involving the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Pandey was said to be associates with Ghosh, who was taken into custody by the CBI on September 2 regarding a separate investigation. This involves the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate medical trainee at the state-run hospital on August 9.

The incident has prompted mixed reactions from West Bengal's political spectrum. The ruling TMC has responded cautiously, emphasizing faith in the justice system, while the BJP has welcomed the CBI's move, calling it a step in the right direction. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized Pandey's role, asserting that the arrest could expose a culture of intimidation in medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024