CBI Arrests TMC Youth Leader Ashish Pandey: Unraveling Corruption Ties

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader Ashish Pandey. The arrest, officials confirm, is linked to the corruption case involving the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Pandey was said to be associates with Ghosh, who was taken into custody by the CBI on September 2 regarding a separate investigation. This involves the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate medical trainee at the state-run hospital on August 9.

The incident has prompted mixed reactions from West Bengal's political spectrum. The ruling TMC has responded cautiously, emphasizing faith in the justice system, while the BJP has welcomed the CBI's move, calling it a step in the right direction. Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari criticized Pandey's role, asserting that the arrest could expose a culture of intimidation in medical colleges.

(With inputs from agencies.)