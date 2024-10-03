Left Menu

Cayman Islands Eyes Marijuana Law Reforms with Upcoming Referendum

The Cayman Islands government plans to hold a referendum on downgrading the possession of small amounts of marijuana to a minor offense. This potential legal change, aimed at reducing criminal records, aligns with broader Caribbean trends towards relaxed cannabis laws. The vote will coincide with general elections next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 03-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 23:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Cayman Islands government is set to hold a referendum to decide if possessing small quantities of marijuana should be considered a minor offense. Announced by Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan, the initiative reflects significant legislative support and mirrors a regional shift towards more lenient cannabis laws.

Should voters approve the measure, possessing small amounts of marijuana would incur penalties akin to a traffic violation, thus preventing criminal charges. Despite this progressive move, the precise quantity permissible has not yet been determined. Currently, local laws impose up to a year in prison for possession of up to 12 grams for a first offense.

This referendum, scheduled alongside the general elections next year, follows regional trends wherein countries like Antigua and Jamaica have already eased their marijuana laws. The Cayman Islands legalized medical marijuana in 2017, and a favorable vote would bring its regulations closer to those of the US Virgin Islands, which allow both recreational and sacramental use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

