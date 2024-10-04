Largest Opioid Distribution Crackdown in U.S. History

The U.S. Justice Department has announced charges against ten individuals involved in the illicit distribution of nearly 70 million opioid pills. This enforcement action, described as the largest of its kind, targets those within the pharmaceutical industry, including sales representatives and brokers.

According to the Justice Department, the market value of the trafficked opioids is estimated at $1.3 billion. The individuals allegedly capitalized on the demand for opioids and commonly abused prescription drugs, operating an extensive illegal network.

This crackdown reflects an intensified government response to the opioid crisis, aiming to dismantle networks profiting from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

