Left Menu

Largest Opioid Distribution Crackdown in U.S. History

U.S. authorities have charged ten individuals linked to the pharmaceutical industry in an illegal sale scheme involving 70 million opioid pills. This marks the largest criminal enforcement action against opioid distributors, with the pills having a black-market value of $1.3 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:47 IST
Largest Opioid Distribution Crackdown in U.S. History
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Justice Department has announced charges against ten individuals involved in the illicit distribution of nearly 70 million opioid pills. This enforcement action, described as the largest of its kind, targets those within the pharmaceutical industry, including sales representatives and brokers.

According to the Justice Department, the market value of the trafficked opioids is estimated at $1.3 billion. The individuals allegedly capitalized on the demand for opioids and commonly abused prescription drugs, operating an extensive illegal network.

This crackdown reflects an intensified government response to the opioid crisis, aiming to dismantle networks profiting from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024