Trump Seeks Dismissal of Key Obstruction Charges in Election Case

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is appealing to a federal judge to dismiss two key obstruction charges in his case concerning alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump's plea follows a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that sets a higher standard of proof for such offenses.

Trump's legal team filed a motion arguing that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan must dismiss charges accusing him of obstructing Congress during the certification of President Joe Biden's victory on January 6, 2021. They claim the charges do not align with the Supreme Court's new parameters for proving obstruction.

Additionally, Trump is challenging two other charges in the indictment. The former president has pleaded not guilty to accusations of a multi-part conspiracy designed to impede the collection and certification of electoral votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)