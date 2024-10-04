Left Menu

Trump Seeks Dismissal of Key Obstruction Charges in Election Case

Donald Trump urged a federal judge to dismiss two obstruction charges related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, citing a recent Supreme Court decision. Trump's lawyers argue the charges do not meet the legal requirements outlined by the court concerning obstruction in official proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 02:58 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 02:58 IST
Trump Seeks Dismissal of Key Obstruction Charges in Election Case
Trump

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump is appealing to a federal judge to dismiss two key obstruction charges in his case concerning alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump's plea follows a recent ruling by the Supreme Court that sets a higher standard of proof for such offenses.

Trump's legal team filed a motion arguing that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan must dismiss charges accusing him of obstructing Congress during the certification of President Joe Biden's victory on January 6, 2021. They claim the charges do not align with the Supreme Court's new parameters for proving obstruction.

Additionally, Trump is challenging two other charges in the indictment. The former president has pleaded not guilty to accusations of a multi-part conspiracy designed to impede the collection and certification of electoral votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024