Human Settlements Partners with Traditional Leaders to Develop Disaster-Resilient Communities

The South African Department of Human Settlements has announced plans to collaborate with traditional leaders to identify disaster-resilient areas for new human settlements using geo-mapping technology. Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi unveiled this initiative during a meeting with the Members of Executive Councils (MINMEC) responsible for Human Settlements on Thursday, highlighting the importance of proactive disaster mitigation, particularly in vulnerable rural areas.

The initiative, which will first be piloted in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, is designed to empower traditional leaders to earmark safe land parcels, thereby avoiding disaster-prone zones. These efforts come in response to the growing threat of climate change, which has increasingly contributed to natural disasters across South Africa, such as floods, droughts, and landslides.

"Climate change is upon us, and we must be prepared," Kubayi stated. "By leveraging geo-mapping technology, we aim to ensure better land allocation decisions, protect vulnerable communities, and avoid reacting to disasters after they happen." The initiative will enable communities in disaster-prone areas to relocate to safer regions and will be supported by sustainable development plans.

Focus on the 2024/2025 Priorities

The meeting, attended by MECs, mayors, and representatives from South African Local Government Association (SALGA), also reviewed the Department’s priorities for 2024/2025. Several key areas were highlighted, including:

Prioritizing vulnerable groups in housing allocations, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, and military veterans.The Title Deeds Restoration Programme, which aims to ensure rightful home ownership for residents.The finalization of the Human Settlements White Paper, a comprehensive policy document aiming to address gaps in housing and human settlements, set to be submitted to Cabinet after nationwide consultations.

The draft White Paper, approved for public consultation by the Cabinet in 2023, underwent extensive consultations with various sectors such as NGOs, civil society, academia, and private developers. It aims to streamline human settlements reforms, reduce housing inconsistencies, and promote sustainable urban development.

Strengthening Rural Development and Integrated CommunitiesKubayi emphasized the importance of building integrated communities, not just in urban areas but also in rural regions. The Minister stated that human settlements should be established where people feel safe, with access to economic opportunities and essential services.

To encourage rural development, the government has allocated resources for building social amenities, such as community halls and recreation centres, which will foster local economic growth and better quality of life in underserved areas.

Emergency Housing Response for Disaster-Affected Communities

A significant portion of the meeting focused on emergency responses to disasters, with MINMEC receiving a briefing on the newly developed Emergency Housing Framework. The framework is designed to offer immediate assistance to communities displaced by natural disasters, such as floods and fires, and outlines a protocol for the roles and responsibilities of the national and provincial governments.

The framework divides the responsibilities between the National Department of Human Settlements, provinces, and metropolitan municipalities. Severe disasters, which impact 51 to 100 households or more, will prompt joint responses from the national department and provinces. For smaller disasters affecting 1 to 50 households, provinces and local municipalities will take the lead in relief efforts.

Kubayi stated, “Our new disaster response protocols aim to provide swift assistance and bring relief to those affected. However, we must also address the damages of past disasters, which have cost the country an estimated R1 billion from 2019 to 2024.”

Action Plan for Disaster ManagementMINMEC adopted a comprehensive action plan to address historic disasters that have devastated numerous communities in recent years. Four main interventions are outlined in the Emergency Housing Guidelines:

Restoration – providing emergency relief to stabilize affected communities.Rebuilding – reconstructing homes and infrastructure damaged by disasters.Relocation – moving affected households to safer, disaster-resilient locations.Repairs – rehabilitating homes with minimal damage.

This action plan underscores the government’s commitment to reducing the impact of future disasters while addressing the fallout from past events.

The Department of Human Settlements’ partnership with traditional leaders, supported by cutting-edge geo-mapping technology, signifies a pivotal step toward building disaster-resilient communities in rural South Africa. By proactively addressing disaster risks and investing in integrated, safe human settlements, the government is working to protect its most vulnerable citizens from the escalating impacts of climate change.

With continued focus on rural development, improved emergency response, and strengthened social dialogue, this initiative aligns with broader national efforts to ensure sustainable and equitable housing for all South Africans.