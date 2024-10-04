Supreme Court Challenge: Mexican Judicial Reform Under Scrutiny

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her administration will refrain from reacting provocatively after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge against a contentious judicial reform law.

In a press conference, Sheinbaum declared that opposition forces aim to elicit a reaction to label her government as authoritarian.

The President underscored that the judicial reform cannot be obstructed by the decisions of just eight Supreme Court justices.

