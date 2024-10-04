Left Menu

Supreme Court Challenge: Mexican Judicial Reform Under Scrutiny

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has stated that her government will not be provoked by the Supreme Court's acceptance of a challenge against a judicial reform. She emphasized that the reform cannot be halted by just eight ministers, accusing opponents of trying to portray the government as authoritarian.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her administration will refrain from reacting provocatively after the Supreme Court agreed to hear a challenge against a contentious judicial reform law.

In a press conference, Sheinbaum declared that opposition forces aim to elicit a reaction to label her government as authoritarian.

The President underscored that the judicial reform cannot be obstructed by the decisions of just eight Supreme Court justices.

