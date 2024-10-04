Left Menu

Sustainability Pillars Thrive with Governance and Innovation

Union Minister Anupriya Patel highlighted the vital role of governance professionals in promoting economic, social, and environmental sustainability at the ICSI's 56th foundation day in New Delhi. She urged the Institute of Company Secretaries of India to help achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat'. ICSI President B Narasimhan stressed the need for coordinated efforts to foster growth and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:34 IST
Sustainability Pillars Thrive with Governance and Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anupriya Patel underscored the crucial role that governance professionals, like company secretaries, play in supporting the economic, social, and environmental pillars of sustainability. Her remarks came during ICSI's 56th foundation day event in New Delhi.

Patel, who is the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, emphasized the significance of collaboration between the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the government to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

ICSI President B Narasimhan reinforced the need for a cohesive approach to building a sustainable environment that encourages growth and innovation, aligning with the event's theme 'Governance for Sustainable Growth'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024