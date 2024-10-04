Sustainability Pillars Thrive with Governance and Innovation

Union Minister Anupriya Patel underscored the crucial role that governance professionals, like company secretaries, play in supporting the economic, social, and environmental pillars of sustainability. Her remarks came during ICSI's 56th foundation day event in New Delhi.

Patel, who is the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, emphasized the significance of collaboration between the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the government to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

ICSI President B Narasimhan reinforced the need for a cohesive approach to building a sustainable environment that encourages growth and innovation, aligning with the event's theme 'Governance for Sustainable Growth'.

