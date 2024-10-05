South Korean Airlift: Citizens Evacuated Amid Middle East Tensions
A South Korean KC-330 military transport aircraft has evacuated 97 citizens and their families from Lebanon due to rising tensions in the Middle East. Ordered by President Yoon Suk Yeol, the evacuation prioritizes citizen safety amidst ongoing conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah. Additional safety measures are being planned.
In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, a South Korean military transport aircraft successfully evacuated 97 citizens and family members from Lebanon, according to the country's foreign ministry.
The KC-330 aircraft landed in Beirut on Friday morning, departing later in the afternoon, and is set to arrive at a military airfield south of Seoul on Saturday. The evacuees include both South Korean nationals and their Lebanese family members.
President Yoon Suk Yeol, recognizing the urgency of the situation amidst the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, ordered immediate deployment of military aircraft for citizen evacuation. The foreign ministry assured that further actions will be taken to ensure their citizens' safety.
