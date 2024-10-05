Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Tripoli Amid Heavy Conflict

An Israeli strike hit Tripoli, Lebanon, amid ongoing violence with Hezbollah and Hamas. The attack marks the first on Tripoli and resulted in the deaths of a Hamas official and his family. The conflict has led to massive displacement and a humanitarian toll, with over 2,000 deaths in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 12:43 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strike Hits Tripoli Amid Heavy Conflict
An Israeli strike on the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli early Saturday marked a significant escalation in the ongoing hostilities involving Hezbollah and Hamas. A Lebanese security source reported that a Hamas official and his family were killed in the attack on a Palestinian refugee camp within the city.

Israel has intensified its operations against Lebanon following months of tensions with Hezbollah. These developments unfold parallel to the sustained conflict in Gaza. In Beirut's southern suburbs, an area associated with Hezbollah, Israel has been carrying out nightly bombardments, pushing thousands towards displacement.

The conflict's human toll is mounting, with over 2,000 reported deaths in Lebanon, many occurring recently. Strikes have impacted medical teams while the UN deems the civilian toll "unacceptable." Amid the chaos, options to address rising tensions with Iran remain on the table, as regional uproar continues.

