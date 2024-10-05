Left Menu

Resurgence of Violence in Kirkuk: A City's Struggle

A roadside bomb injured four in Kirkuk's commercial hub. No group claimed the attack, coinciding with a deadly ambush on soldiers nearby. Islamic State, though largely defeated, remains active in the region, executing sporadic assaults on security forces.

A roadside bomb explosion wounded four individuals in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Saturday, according to police sources. The explosion occurred in a commercial district located in the city center. At the time of reporting, no group had claimed responsibility for the assault.

Earlier in the week, an ambush southwest of Kirkuk led to the deaths of four Iraqi soldiers and wounded three others. Islamic State militants took credit for this attack, highlighting the persisting threat in the region.

Despite being deemed defeated in 2017, remnants of the Islamic State continue to conduct hit-and-run operations against governmental forces, maintaining a presence through sporadic violence.

