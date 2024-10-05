Resurgence of Violence in Kirkuk: A City's Struggle

A roadside bomb explosion wounded four individuals in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Saturday, according to police sources. The explosion occurred in a commercial district located in the city center. At the time of reporting, no group had claimed responsibility for the assault.

Earlier in the week, an ambush southwest of Kirkuk led to the deaths of four Iraqi soldiers and wounded three others. Islamic State militants took credit for this attack, highlighting the persisting threat in the region.

Despite being deemed defeated in 2017, remnants of the Islamic State continue to conduct hit-and-run operations against governmental forces, maintaining a presence through sporadic violence.

