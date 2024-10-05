Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Soldier's Untimely Demise in Poonch

A soldier from Uttarakhand, Sepoy Manish Bisht, has allegedly taken his own life using his service rifle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the motives behind this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mendhar/Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 15:08 IST
Tragic Incident: Soldier's Untimely Demise in Poonch
Soldier
  • Country:
  • India

A soldier has reportedly ended his life in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials disclosed on Saturday. Sepoy Manish Bisht, hailing from Uttarakhand, was serving sentry duty at a post in Behrote, Balakote sector, when he allegedly used his service rifle to commit suicide.

The incident has prompted the local police to commence inquest proceedings to determine the reasons behind this tragic decision. The untimely demise of Sepoy Bisht has cast a pall of gloom over the ranks and his community.

Authorities are now focused on unraveling the circumstances and potential factors that led to this act, amid mounting concerns over mental health and well-being among military personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024