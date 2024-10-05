Tragic Incident: Soldier's Untimely Demise in Poonch
A soldier from Uttarakhand, Sepoy Manish Bisht, has allegedly taken his own life using his service rifle in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities have initiated an investigation to uncover the motives behind this tragic event.
- Country:
- India
A soldier has reportedly ended his life in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials disclosed on Saturday. Sepoy Manish Bisht, hailing from Uttarakhand, was serving sentry duty at a post in Behrote, Balakote sector, when he allegedly used his service rifle to commit suicide.
The incident has prompted the local police to commence inquest proceedings to determine the reasons behind this tragic decision. The untimely demise of Sepoy Bisht has cast a pall of gloom over the ranks and his community.
Authorities are now focused on unraveling the circumstances and potential factors that led to this act, amid mounting concerns over mental health and well-being among military personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
