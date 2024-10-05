New Leadership in Chinar Corps Paves Way for Peace in Kashmir

In a significant military transition, Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava took over the reins of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps. The change in command comes at a crucial time for the region, especially after a decade-long hiatus in Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections.

Lt Gen Srivastava's appointment is seen as a strategic move, given his extensive combat role and leadership experience, particularly in counter-insurgency operations. His leadership is expected to strengthen the security framework against escalating tensions and infiltration challenges along the Line of Control and in south Kashmir.

The outgoing commander, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, leaves behind a legacy of fortified security and peaceful electoral processes, including incident-free Amarnath Yatras and smooth parliamentary elections. As Lt Gen Srivastava steps in, he has committed to fostering peace with civil partnerships, ensuring continuous progress and development for Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)